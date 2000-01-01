Company Profile

RTL Group SA is a broadcasting television company with interests in television channels, video-on-demand platforms, and radio stations. The company has three main areas of business: broadcast, content, and digital. Broadcast includes television and radio; content includes content production and distribution, and digital includes online video and advertisement technology. Business segments include Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and RTL Belgium. The company’s business units primarily operate in Europe, predominantly Germany, France, and the Netherlands.RTL Group SA is engaged in broadcasting a variety of content which includes game shows, sports, news, and drama. It distributes online video and offers online advertising through multiple channels. RTL acts as a producer and operator of television brands.