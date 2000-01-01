RUA Life Sciences (LSE:RUA)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RUA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RUA

  • Market Cap£19.260m
  • SymbolLSE:RUA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0033360586

Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences PLC is a biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical device company. Its only operating segment being exploiting the value of its IP and know-how. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Europe and Rest of the world. It has developed biostable, implantable polymers, including technology such as Elast-Eon, Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone (ECSil) and Elast-Eon Reaction Injection Molding (RIM) technology. Also, the company has developed a range of large bore vascular grafts. The company earns its revenues in the form of royalties and license fees.AorTech International PLC through its subsidiary is engaged in the development, exploitation & commercialization of biomedical polymer technology, components and medical devices.

Latest RUA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RUA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .