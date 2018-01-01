Rubellite Energy Inc (TSE:RBY) Share Price

RBY
Rubellite Energy Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Energy
Right Arrow 2
Oil & Gas E&P
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSE
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.
Symbol
TSE:RBY
ISIN
CA78111B2066
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest RBY News