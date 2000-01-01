Rubicon Minerals Corp (TSE:BNAU)

North American company
Market Info - BNAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNAU

  • Market CapCAD180.110m
  • SymbolTSE:BNAU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7809115099

Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corp is an exploration company focused on gold mining. The company's projects include Bateman Gold Project, Red Lake Properties, Nevada Properties, and others.Rubicon Minerals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and investment in other mineral exploration and resource companies. Its project portfolio includes Phoenix Gold Project.

