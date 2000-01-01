Company Profile

Rubis SCA specializes in bulk liquid storage and the distribution of petroleum products. The company operated businesses are, Rubis Terminal, Rubis Energie, and Rubis Support and Services. Rubis Terminal stores and trades petroleum products, fertilizers, chemical products and agrifood product. Its customers include energy and chemical groups, energy traders, and hypermarkets. Rubis Energie engages in the trading and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and petroleum products. The company derives a majority of its total revenue from the activities of Rubis Energie segment. Geographically, the group operates in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa.Rubis SCA is an international operator in downstream petroleum and chemicals sector. The company operate bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemicals, and foodstuffs and distributes LPG through its subsidiaries.