Ruifeng Power Group Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2025)

Company Info - 2025

  • Market CapHKD1.200bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2025
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7714A1022

Company Profile

Ruifeng Power Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its holding is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in China.

