Ruixin International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:724)
Company Info - 724
- Market CapHKD47.890m
- SymbolSEHK:724
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG7713S1127
Ruixin International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electronic and electrical parts and components. The company is also involved in the trading of radio-frequency identification tags and antennas.