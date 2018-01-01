Runway Growth Finance Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RWAY) Share Price

RWAY
Runway Growth Finance Corp Ordinary Shares
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Credit Services
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high-growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, healthcare information and services, business services, select consumer services and products and other high-growth industries.
Symbol
NASDAQ:RWAY
ISIN
US78162P1049
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest RWAY News