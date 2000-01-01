Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill and exploration permits and concessions located in the central Lapland greenstone belt in Northern Finland. Its other projects include Osikonmaki, Hirsikangas, Red Lake and Surf Inlet. Geographically, it operates in Finland and Canada.