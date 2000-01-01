Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP)
- Market CapCAD101.060m
- SymbolTSX:RUP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA78165J1057
Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill and exploration permits and concessions located in the central Lapland greenstone belt in Northern Finland. Its other projects include Osikonmaki, Hirsikangas, Red Lake and Surf Inlet. Geographically, it operates in Finland and Canada.Rupert Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and evaluation of mineral projects located in Finland. Its projects include Pahtavaara Gold Mine, Surf Inlet Property and among others.