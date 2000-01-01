Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust, which holds and leases agricultural property and equipment. The company's operating segment includes Almonds; Cattle; Vineyards; Cropping, Macadamias, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Almonds segment.Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets including mature almond orchards, commercial-scale poultry farms, and premium vineyards that are leased to agricultural operators.