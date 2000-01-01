Company Profile

Rurelec PLC is an owner, developer, and operator of power generation capacity. Its main business consists of the ownership and development of power generation facilities on national and regional grids and in isolated areas, selling wholesale electricity as a generator on commercial terms, through capacity payments or power purchase agreements. The company's geographic segments consist of Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the UK.