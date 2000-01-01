Company Profile

Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush’s class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.Rush Enterprises Inc is a commercial vehicle dealerships operator. It sells buses and trucks, of various brands such as Peterbilt, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. It also offers used vehicles, aftermarket parts, and maintenance services.