Rush Street Interactive Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:RSI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RSI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RSI
- Market Cap$654.350m
- SymbolNYSE:RSI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINUS7820111000
Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive Inc is engaged in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. It launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey. With its BetRivers.com sites, the company launched regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and Illinois.