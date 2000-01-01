RusHydro PJSC ADR (LSE:HYDR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HYDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HYDR

  • Market Cap$3.697bn
  • SymbolLSE:HYDR
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7821834048

Company Profile

RusHydro PJSC is a hydroelectricity company. The company is engaged in generation and sale of electricity and capacity on the Russian wholesale and retail markets, as well as generation and sale of heat energy.

Latest HYDR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HYDR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .