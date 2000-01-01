Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users. The energy products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves, and fittings, primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The steel distributors segment acts as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis. The company generates all of its revenue from the North American market.Russel Metals Inc is a metals distribution and processing company. It distributes steel products and conducts its distribution business in three business segments that are Metals Service Centers; Energy Products, and Steel Distribution.