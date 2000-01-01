Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc operates or franchises more than 150 fine-dining restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company has two reportable segments namely owned steakhouse and franchise operations. It generates maximum revenue from owned steakhouse segment. The company revenues are derived from the sale of food and beverage. It also has a presence in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Taiwan.