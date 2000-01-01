RWE AG (MTA:RWE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RWE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RWE
- Market Cap€16.068bn
- SymbolMTA:RWE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINDE0007037129
Company Profile
RWE AG is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The segments of the company are lignite and nuclear, european power, innogy, and supply and trading. The company generates majority of its revenue from lignite and nuclear.