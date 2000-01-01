Company Profile

After the deal with E.On, pro forma RWE will refocus on power generation, mostly in Europe. It will own 46 gigawatts of power generation capacity: 37% from lignite and hard coal plants, 31% from gas plants, 21% from renewables, 6% from nuclear (which will be shut down by 2022), and 5% from other sources. Besides Germany, RWE’s power plants are chiefly located in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States for many onshore wind farms.RWE AG is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The segments of the company are lignite and nuclear, european power, innogy, and supply and trading. The company generates majority of its revenue from lignite and nuclear.