Ryanair Holdings PLC is an airline operator serving routes mainly in Europe. It typically offers short-haul flights and attempts to incorporate a low-fare air travel model. The company only has one operating segment because it manages a single fleet of aircraft through a single route-scheduling system. It does not rely on travel agents, and requires passengers to make reservations and acquire tickets directly through its own system. Ryanair primarily advertises in national and regional media across Europe. Revenue by country of origin is spread out across Europe, with the United Kingdom generating the highest amount at approximately one third of the total.