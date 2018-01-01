Ryanair Holdings (EURONEXT:RYA) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Ryanair Holdings

RYA

Ryanair Holdings

European company

Industrials

Airlines

Company Profile

Ryanair is the leading airline group by passenger numbers in Europe. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul intra-European routes. In 2020, the most recent prepandemic fiscal year, the company carried 149 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 467 Boeing 737 aircraft across its 1,800 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 8.5 billion in fiscal 2020.Ryanair Holdings PLC is an airline operator. The company mainly offers short-haul airline transport services within Europe. It manages transports through a single route-scheduling with a system of its own.

Latest RYA News

20 December

Ryanair completes departure from London Stock Exchange

13 December

New travel rules are "haphazard and disproportionate", say UK airlines

13 December

LONDON BRIEFING: Airlines slam "disproportionate" UK travel curbs

