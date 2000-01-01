Ryanair Holdings (XETRA:RY4C)

European company
Market Info - RY4C

Company Info - RY4C

  • Market Cap€15.762bn
  • SymbolXETRA:RY4C
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirlines
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BYTBXV33

Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings PLC is an airline operator. The company mainly offers short-haul airline transport services within Europe. It manages transports through a single route-scheduling with a system of its own.

Latest RY4C news

