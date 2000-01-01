RYB Education Inc ADR (NYSE:RYB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RYB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RYB

  • Market Cap$161.930m
  • SymbolNYSE:RYB
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74979W1018

Company Profile

RYB Education Inc is a early childhood education service provider in China. It offers kindergarten services, play-and-learn center services as well as at-home education products and services.

Latest RYB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .