Rykadan Capital Ltd (SEHK:2288)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD315.120m
  • SymbolSEHK:2288
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • ISINKYG7750P1046

Company Profile

Rykadan Capital Ltd is an investment holding company. Its businesses are property development, property investment and hospitality operations and distribution of construction and interior decorative materials.

