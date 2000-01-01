Rykadan Capital Ltd (SEHK:2288)
Company Info - 2288
- Market CapHKD315.120m
- SymbolSEHK:2288
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG7750P1046
Company Profile
Rykadan Capital Ltd is an investment holding company. Its businesses are property development, property investment and hospitality operations and distribution of construction and interior decorative materials.