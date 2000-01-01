RYU Apparel Inc (TSX:RYU)
- Market CapCAD14.410m
- SymbolTSX:RYU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINCA74979J1003
Company Profile
RYU Apparel Inc is a tailored urban athletic apparel brand that engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of apparel, bags and accessories. Its products are engineered for fitness, training and performance of the multi-discipline athlete.