Company Profile

S & U PLC is an UK-based company. It is engaged in providing motor finance and specialist lending service. The company provides motor finance service and operates within the non-prime market sector, and acts as a supplier of specialist finance facilities, through motor dealers throughout the UK which facilitates the purchase of new and used cars, vans, motorbikes and caravans. The company's finance products allow motor dealers across UK to provide credit facilities. It serves over 80,000 customers in UK by providing credit services. The company's majority of the revenue comes from motor finance services in UK.