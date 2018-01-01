S-Ventures Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:SVEN) Share Price

SVEN
UK company
Financial Services
Asset Management
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes.
S-Ventures PLC is an investment vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the wellness, organic food, and wellbeing sectors. The main objectives of the company is to cross fertilise opportunities between the target companies and to scale the individual entities and look for exit opportunities and or synergistic collaborations and it believes that scaling can create significant value creation for all stakeholders.
