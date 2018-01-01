Interactive Investor
S-Ventures Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:SVEN) Share Price

S-Ventures Ordinary Shares

UK company

Financial Services

Asset Management

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

S-Ventures PLC is an investment vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the wellness, organic food, and wellbeing sectors. The main objectives of the company is to cross fertilise opportunities between the target companies and to scale the individual entities and look for exit opportunities and or synergistic collaborations and it believes that scaling can create significant value creation for all stakeholders.

AQUIS:SVEN

GB00BN29LY68

GBX

