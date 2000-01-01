S2Medical AB Class B (OMX:S2M)
Company Profile
S2Medical AB is a research intensive medtech company from Sweden. The company has developed several unique wound care products and have many disruptive technologies in the pipeline. Its products include wound debridment, blood stilling, skin grafting, tissue substitutes, bandage, and antimicrobial.