Company Profile

Saab AB supplies products and services for military, defense, and civil security. The company operates within six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. Aeronautics involves the manufacturing of defense and commercial aerial systems. Dynamics produces combat weapons and defense training and management systems. The Surveillance segment supplies security services. Support and Services offers solutions related to civil and military missions. IPS creates traffic management technology and aviation parts. Kockums offers solutions for naval missions. Over three quarters of its sales are from the defense sector. The company sells to multiple geographic regions, but over half of its sales come from Europe.Saab AB is a defense and security company that develops, manufactures and sells military and civilian solutions. Its product portfolio includes combat aircraft, radar and weapon systems to civilian surveillance systems.