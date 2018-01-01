SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SABS) Share Price

Interactive Investor
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. It develops fully human antibodies produced from transchromosomic (Tc) bovine herds targeted at addressing specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer.

