- Market Cap€104.900m
- SymbolMTA:SAB
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0001042610
Sabaf is an Italy based company engaged in manufacturing domestic gas cooking components. The company operates in three segments including gas parts, hinges and electronic components for household appliances. It generates maximum revenue from the gas parts segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from Eastern Europe and also has a presence in Italy, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Oceania, South America, and North America and Mexico. The company's product portfolio includes taps, thermostats, burners, oven burners, professional burners, hinges, and accessories.