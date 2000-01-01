Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU)

APAC company
Market Info - M1GU

Company Info - M1GU

  • Market CapSGD484.420m
  • SymbolSGX:M1GU
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2C57965205

Company Profile

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in income-producing real estate used for industrial purposes, as well as real estate-related assets.

Latest M1GU news

