Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - M1GU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - M1GU
- Market CapSGD484.420m
- SymbolSGX:M1GU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINSG2C57965205
Company Profile
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in income-producing real estate used for industrial purposes, as well as real estate-related assets.