Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBB
- Market CapCAD346.950m
- SymbolTSE:SBB
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA7852461093
Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp is a precious metal mining company engaged in exploring and developing mineral properties. The company's current portfolio includes various properties in Canada at different stages of development. Its projects include Back River Gold Project and Goose gold project among others.Sabina Gold & Silver Corp is a precious metal mining company engaged in exploring and developing mineral properties. The company's portfolio includes various properties in Canada at different stages of development.