Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
North American company
- Market Cap$363.900m
- SymbolNYSE:SBR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINUS7856881021
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust which is formed to receive Sabine Corporation's royalty and mineral interests, including landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals production payments and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain Royalty Properties. The trusts producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas royalty properties are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which receives a distribution of royalty and mineral interests from certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.