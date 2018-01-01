Sabre Gold Mines Corp (TSE:SGLD) Share Price

Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp is a multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds the fully permitted Copperstone mine located in Arizona, the United States and the Brewery Creek mine located in Yukon, Canada both of which are former gold producers. It operates within the United States and Canada.Kerr Mines Inc is a gold development and exploration company, engaged in exploring and developing the Copperstone gold property in La Paz County, Arizona, United States. Other properties include Bear lake property, Dufay property, and McGarry property.