Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group PLC is the United Kingdom-based company operating in the insurance sector. The company is an insurer selling car insurance through brokers and directly. It offers car insurance under the Sabre name and also under the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive and Drive Smart brands. Its product offering includes nonstandard car insurance, reduced commission insurance, commercial vehicle insurance, taxi insurance, among others.