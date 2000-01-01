Company Profile

Sabre Resources Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties. It explores for copper, lead, zinc, vanadium, silver, and other semi-precious metals. The company operates through various projects including The Kombat Copper Trend, Sherlock Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit and exploration and development of the Otavi Mountain Land vanadium and base metal project continued in northern Namibia.Sabre Resources Ltd is a minerals exploration company focused on the exploration of Copper and Zinc- Lead deposits in northern Namibia. Its project area is located in the Otavi Mountain Land.