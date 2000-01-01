Company Profile

Sacyr SA develops complex infrastructure projects and provides construction services for various industrial markets. It constructs roads, buildings, water systems, plants, and equipment to enhance working environments within facilities. The company has four business divisions: construction (the majority of total revenue), concessions, services, and industrial. Its comprehensive range of services primarily relates to the maintenance of facilities, energy-efficient solutions, and environmental services geared toward water treatment and waste management. Concessions have been granted to Sacyr in various countries, as the company looks to build and maintain better transportation networks for the public. It operates on five continents, with Europe and South America both important regions.Sacyr SA is an integrated and diversified group. It is engaged in construction, real estate, contracting, property-owning and services businesses.