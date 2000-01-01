Company Profile

SAES Getters SPA is an Italian company operating in the technology sector. It develops getters and related components, which are used to remove residual gas in various industrial processes. The company operates through three segments, namely Industrial Applications, Shape Memory Alloys, and Solutions for Advanced Packaging. Most of the proceeds are secured from its services in the Industrial Applications segment. Through this segment, it offers getters and dispensers used in lamps, electronic devices, vacuum systems and semiconductors. The company's secondary line of business is rendered through the Shape Memory Alloys segment, which offers alloy raw materials and components for medical and industrial applications. SAES markets most of its products in the United States.