SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)

North American company
Market Info - SAEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAEX

  • Market Cap$13.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SAEX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS78636X8737

Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings Inc is an oilfield services company offering a vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa and Southeast Asia to oil and natural gas industry.

