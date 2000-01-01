Company Profile

Safe Bulkers Inc operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. Its other business activities include transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the users of such services. The company's operational fleet comprised of Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax and Capesize class vessels. The company generates its revenues from charterers for the charter hire of its vessels.Safe Bulkers Inc rents its fleet of dry-bulk vessels on spot and time charters. The company through a private corporation manages and operates its vessels.