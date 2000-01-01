Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics Inc engages in the development of early- and growth-stage businesses by providing capital, operational, and management resources. The company influences partner organizations through board representation, management support, and equity ownership. Safeguard also holds relatively small equity interests in a basket of companies where it does not take part in managerial or influential activities. The company traditionally targets firms in the healthcare space that focus on medical technology, or technology companies with an emphasis on financial technology, digital media, enterprise technology, and the cloud. Corporations in the eastern United States are Safeguard's primary target; however, inbound deals provide opportunities throughout the country.Safeguard Scientifics Inc is an asset management company. It provides capital as well as strategic, operational and management resources to entrepreneurs across an evolving and spectrum of industries.