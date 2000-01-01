Safestay (LSE:SSTY)

UK company
Market Info - SSTY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SSTY

  • Market Cap£21.670m
  • SymbolLSE:SSTY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKT0J702

Company Profile

Safestay PLC is a UK-based owner and operator of hostel group. The company manages backpacker tourist hostels under the Safestay brand offering accommodation for school groups, young adults, and backpackers to families.

