Company Info - SAFE

  • Market Cap£1.699bn
  • SymbolLSE:SAFE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1N7Z094

Company Profile

Safestore Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases storage space from its portfolio of self-storage facilities located in Paris and the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the acquisition and operation of storage locations in wealthy, densely populated areas in Europe. Safestore's properties in the United Kingdom comprise the vast majority of its total holdings. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from the rental of its self-storage lockers and the sale of insurance and packaging materials. Southeast London and England account for the majority of Safestore's income. Total occupancy is split fairly evenly between individuals and businesses ranging from online retailers to large, multinational companies.Safestore Holdings PLC, along with its subsidiaries provides self storage solutions to personal and business customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. It also sells insurance and merchandise.

