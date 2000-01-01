Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE)
Company Info - SAFE
- Market Cap£1.641bn
- SymbolLSE:SAFE
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1N7Z094
Company Profile
Safestore Holdings PLC, along with its subsidiaries provides self storage solutions to personal and business customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. It also sells insurance and merchandise.