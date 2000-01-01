Safestyle UK (LSE:SFE)

UK company
Market Info - SFE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFE

  • Market Cap£49.850m
  • SymbolLSE:SFE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BGP63272

Company Profile

Safestyle UK PLC manufactures and installs replacement doors and windows. Its products include double glazed doors and windows which are marketed under the EcoDiamond brand.

