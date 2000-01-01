Safran SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:SAF)

European company
Market Info - SAF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAF

  • Market Cap€47.900bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SAF
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000073272

Company Profile

Safran is a key player in the global commercial and military aerospace propulsion and equipment sectors. The group has three reportable segments: aerospace propulsion (commercial and military aircraft engines and spare parts); aircraft equipment, defense, and aerosystems (diversified business supplying components ranging from landing gear to avionics); and aircraft interiors (seats, cabins, and in-flight entertainment systems). Safran is a partner to the CFM joint venture with GE Aviation, which produces narrow-body engines.Safran SA is a global aerospace, defence, and security group. It designs, develops, produces and markets systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

