Safran SA (EURONEXT:SAF)
European company
This share can be held in
Company Info - SAF
- Market Cap€27.996bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:SAF
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINFR0000073272
Company Profile
Safran is a key player in the global commercial and military aerospace propulsion and equipment sectors. The group has three reportable segments: aerospace propulsion (commercial and military aircraft engines and spare parts); aircraft equipment, defense, and aerosystems (diversified business supplying components ranging from landing gear to avionics); and aircraft interiors (seats, cabins, and in-flight entertainment systems). Safran is a partner to the CFM joint venture with GE Aviation, which produces narrow-body engines.Safran SA is a global aerospace, defence, and security group. It designs, develops, produces and markets systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.