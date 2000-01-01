Sagalio Energy Ltd (ASX:SAN)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAN

  • Market CapAUD0.410m
  • SymbolASX:SAN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG777791093

Company Profile

Sagalio Energy Ltd operates as a metal exploration company. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, and development of the Ereeny project and the Dartsagt project in Mongolia.

Latest SAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .