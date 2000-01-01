Sagalio Energy Ltd (ASX:SAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAN
- Market CapAUD0.410m
- SymbolASX:SAN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINBMG777791093
Company Profile
Sagalio Energy Ltd operates as a metal exploration company. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, and development of the Ereeny project and the Dartsagt project in Mongolia.