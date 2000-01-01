Company Profile

The Sage Group is a global supplier of accounting and business management software. The firm caters primarily to the needs of small to medium businesses; about 80% of its clients have fewer than 25 employees. Sage has more than 6 million customers worldwide, employs over 13,000 people, and generates more than GBP 1.8 billion in revenue. The company was formed in 1981 and was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1989.Sage Group (The) PLC is a global supplier of accounting and business management software. It serves medium-sized and smaller businesses in the areas of accounting, enterprise resource planning, payroll, and accountancy related software.