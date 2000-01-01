Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE)

UK company
Market Info - SGE

Company Info - SGE

  • Market Cap£8.122bn
  • SymbolLSE:SGE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8C3BL03

Company Profile

Sage Group (The) PLC is a global supplier of accounting and business management software. It serves medium-sized and smaller businesses in the areas of accounting, enterprise resource planning, payroll, and accountancy related software.

