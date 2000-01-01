Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGE
- Market Cap£8.122bn
- SymbolLSE:SGE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8C3BL03
Company Profile
Sage Group (The) PLC is a global supplier of accounting and business management software. It serves medium-sized and smaller businesses in the areas of accounting, enterprise resource planning, payroll, and accountancy related software.